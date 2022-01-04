Chance for showers returns midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 4TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 4TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

High pressure moves east Tuesday night. We see a slow increase in mid and high-level clouds through the overnight. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows.

Turning cloudy Wednesday, but staying dry through the afternoon. Breezy southerly winds ahead of a cold front, which will help us warm up to near 40 degrees for afternoon highs. Cold front moves through late day, which brings a chance for showers by the evening and overnight. Snowfall staying light, generally under 1″. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Chance for stray lake-effect showers continues Thursday. Best chances for snowfall staying west of our area, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cold. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Low pressure rides up the coast Thursday night into Friday, which brings the chance for snowfall. Models now showing the system staying far enough east to have minimal impact for us here in the Twin Tiers. As the system moves off the coast Friday morning, winds turn in-favor of lake-effect showers through the remainder of the day. Snowfall totals from Thursday night through Friday night of 1-3″. Thursday night’s lows near 20 degrees. Windy Friday with highs nearing 30 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region Saturday, providing a quiet start to the weekend. Highs near 30 degrees. Low pressure moves in Sunday, which brings the chance for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then to rain showers through the remainder of the day. Highs near 40 degrees and windy. Colder into early next week with a chance for lake-effect showers.

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS, THEN CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 9

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter