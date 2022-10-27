AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 35°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooler but seasonable end to the workweek. Dry courtesy of high pressure, but when does the next weather-maker arrive? Read more below:



TONIGHT:

Wednesday’s cold front dropping our temperatures for the end of the workweek. Cooler northwest breeze also ushering dry air into the region. Decreasing clouds through late day, turning clear to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Patchy valley fog possible.

FRIDAY:

High pressure in control of the region Friday and for the weekend. Upper-level moisture in place Friday allowing for mid and high-level clouds to filter overhead. Staying dry and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clouds clear out through the evening, turning clear for the overnight. Another round of patchy valley fog possible. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Sunshine starts our weekend. Pleasant Saturday with highs near 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Increasing mid/high-level clouds Sunday ahead of our next weather-maker. Dry afternoon and still mild. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns early next week. At this early vantage point, Halloween is not looking like a washout. Just have an umbrella with you when stepping out the door! Few showers may linger Tuesday before dry weather returns midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

