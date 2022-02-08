Slightly above average temperatures, chance for light showers continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:31 PM

A ridge of high pressure builds into the region Tuesday night. Lingering flurries for the evening, then drying out with decreasing clouds overnight. Winds weaken and temperatures drop from near 10 degrees to the mid teens for overnight lows.

Increasing clouds through Wednesday morning into the afternoon as a warm front lifts into the region. Breezy southerly winds combined with some sunshine helping afternoon temperatures to near 40 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Stray showers possible just before sunset, both as light rain and light snow. Cold front pushes through Wednesday night into Thursday. Chance for stray showers continues. Lows near freezing.

Chance for both rain and snow showers continues Thursday, but staying light. Highs near 40 degrees. Drying out Thursday night and lows nearing 20 degrees. Dry start to Friday with increasing clouds. Highs near 40 degrees. Another frontal system moves into the region, which brings a chance for showers Friday night and for Saturday. Highs near 40 degrees. Colder behind this system with highs Sunday and early next week only into the 20s. Slight chance for showers into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter