AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 16TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 16TH: 43°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Cold front pushing through the region Monday bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Spotty light showers linger for the evening, then drying out for the overnight. Partly to mostly clear and breezy. Lows near 50 degrees.

Another cold front moves through the region Tuesday, but weaker with less moisture compared to Monday’s front. Mostly to partly sunny for the day with a slight chance for a shower. Best chances for rainfall staying north of the area. Otherwise, cool and windy for the afternoon. Wind out of the northwest with gusts over 25 mph possible. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Patchy clouds overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Dry start to Wednesday, but increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Chance for showers returns for the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Spotty showers stick around Thursday. Otherwise, warming trend begins. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees, then into the 80s for highs Friday and Saturday. Cold front moves through late day Saturday, which will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. Lingering showers possible Sunday. Otherwise, cooler Sunday into early next week with high pressure building into the region.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

