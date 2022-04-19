The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties.

WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the recent heavy wet snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.

The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.