The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM SUNDAY…

Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest winds are expected Saturday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM SUNDAY…

WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Secure or shelter loose outdoor objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.