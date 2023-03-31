The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM SUNDAY…
- WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
- WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania,
Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna,
Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest winds are expected Saturday
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM SUNDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Secure or shelter loose outdoor objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.