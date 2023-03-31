The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
    mph expected.
  • WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Steuben, Schuyler,
    Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania,
    Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna,
    Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
  • WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest winds are expected Saturday
    afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Secure or shelter loose outdoor objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.