AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19TH: 35°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

*Twin Tiers under a Wind Advisory until late Tuesday evening*

Wrap around moisture allowing for lingering rain to snow showers Tuesday evening and early overnight. Winds out of the west/northwest 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in higher elevations through late evening hours. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure building into the region allowing for decreasing clouds into Wednesday. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and staying dry. Breezy northwest wind and highs into the low to mid 50s. Increasing clouds overnight as our next disturbance approaches. Lows into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Next weak disturbance moves through Thursday. Turning mainly cloudy and a chance for rain showers returns. It won’t be a washout, though. Windy and highs into the mid to upper 50s. Drying out for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Dry end to the workweek. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. The weekend is looking to stay mainly dry at this early vantage point, but isolated showers possible on Saturday. Otherwise, warming up this weekend and for early next week.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

