Wind Advisory issued from Monday until early Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST TUESDAY…
- WHAT: West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN: From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY…
- WHAT: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN: Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, causing isolated power outages.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the region during the afternoon and early evening, accompanied by locally strong wind gusts. Strong wind gusts will
then become more widespread behind the line of showers and last through around midnight.