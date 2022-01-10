AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Wind Chill Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers starting late Monday night

Lingering lake-effect showers to flurries Monday evening and overnight. Additional snowfall staying light, but higher amounts will be seen into central and western New York. Concern for the Twin Tiers being dangerously cold wind chill values. Actual temperatures falling into the single digits combined with a breezy west/northwest wind putting wind chill values near -15 degrees into Tuesday morning. Limit outdoor exposure as much as you can as wind chills values this low could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Lingering flurries possible Tuesday morning. Otherwise, decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Another very cold day in store for us as temperatures only reach into the teens for afternoon highs. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows near 10 degrees.

Increasing clouds Wednesday, but dry through the afternoon. Temperatures rebounding into the 30s for afternoon highs, closer to average for this time of the year. Stray flurries possible overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s. Chance for light showers Thursday as our next disturbance passes through the region. Highs into the 30s. Drop in temperatures for Friday and the weekend as highs will only reach into the upper teens to upper 20s. Slight chance for showers, coming along with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance for showers returns early next week.

TUESDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES & BREEZY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 17 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

​​FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

