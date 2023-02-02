AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 2ND:: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:23 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Arctic cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday providing dangerously cold wind chills for the end of the workweek and for the start of the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening and a chance for snow showers returns overnight as an arctic cold front drops into the region. Snow squalls possible overnight, which will reduce visibility on the roads. Trace to 2″ of snowfall possible, highest amounts into the Finger Lakes. Lows near 10 degrees, but wind chill values dropping below zero.

TOMORROW:

Main concern for the week turns to an arctic cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night through Saturday. Highs near 10 degrees in the morning, then dropping into the single digits for the afternoon. Wind gusts out of the northwest over 30 mph at times. Friday’s feels like temperatures could get as cold as -15 to -25 degrees. These values could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Gusty northwest wind also in favor of lake-effect Thursday night and Friday. Trace to 1″ of snow possible, highest amounts into the single digits. Lows Friday night below zero for most.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Winds subside Saturday, but still bitterly cold. Highs into the low to mid 20s. Stray flurries possible, otherwise, mainly cloudy. Lows near 20 degrees. Warmer Sunday into next week with above average temperatures. Chance for on-and-off again showers, but not a washout.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 9

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 10 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 24 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES MAY LINGER

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

