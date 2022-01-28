Wind Chill Advisory in place Friday night into Saturday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28TH: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Today we did not start off as cold. Temperatures are in the 20s this morning but the cold is quick to return. Overnight, temperatures drop into the negatives once again and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight at midnight and goes until 11:00AM Saturday. Even after the advisory expires, feels like temperatures will be well into the negatives. Make sure you limit time outdoors, and if you are outdoors, make sure to bundle up. Due to the wind chill values we will see tonight into tomorrow, you can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Aside from the cold, we are also seeing some snow showers. This morning, we are dealing with a cold front which is bringing those cold conditions, arctic air into the region, and snow showers. Behind the cold front is a north wind which could result in some lake-effect snow showers off of the Finger Lakes later today and into Saturday.

Saturday will be a cold day. Highs only reach the teens with mostly cloudy conditions. Some breaks in the clouds are possible at times. Some snow showers off the Finger Lakes also linger into Saturday. A warming trend starts Sunday. Highs reach the mid 20s on Sunday. Clouds also increase Sunday ahead of a weak area of low pressure which will bring some light snow showers late Sunday. Those snow showers taper off Monday morning but stubborn cloud cover holds for parts of Monday. Highs on Monday reach near freezing.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday ahead of our next weather system which is an area of low pressure. This area of low pressure moves in Tuesday night and brings showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures heading into Wednesday and Thursday reach the 40s.

Have an amazing day!

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 14 LOW: -5

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, PM SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 6

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 18

