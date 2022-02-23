AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 18°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:50 PM

*Winter Storm Watch issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers for Thursday evening through Friday evening*

Stray lake-effect showers and flurries Wednesday evening. Otherwise, stubborn clouds continue into the overnight. Breezy and cold with lows in the low to mid teens.

Most of Thursday will stay quiet ahead of our next storm system. Breaks in clouds for the afternoon and staying dry. Highs near 30 degrees. Snow moves into the Twin Tiers from southwest to northeast Thursday night, likely to start before midnight. Track of this system will play a role in if we see a wintry mix also take place, which could happen starting into the predawn hours Friday. Best chances for the wintry mix to occur will be in the Northern Tier, but pockets of sleet and freezing rain may also make it into the Southern Tier. Areas where the wintry mix occurs will see less accumulating snow but more ice. Mixed showers continue Friday morning, turning to all scattered snow showers for the afternoon. The Twin Tiers will see 3-8″ of accumulating snow from Thursday night through late day Friday. Highest amounts of snow in the Southern Tier and lowest amounts into the Northern Tier. Glazing of ice also possible, especially for the Northern Tier. Regardless, it will be a messy commute Thursday night and through the first half of Friday. High Friday into the low to mid 30s. Stray lake-effect possible overnight. Lows nearing 10 degrees.

Stray lake-effect possible early Saturday morning. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Cold front moves through late day Sunday, which brings the chance for snow showers. Highs into the 30s. Chance for showers lingers Monday. Highs near 20 degrees. Temperatures reaching into the 30s again for midweek.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 8

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 14

