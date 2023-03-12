The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE: In New York, Tioga county. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Luzerne counties.
- WHEN: From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages. The highest snow amounts will likely be over the higher elevations.
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE: Southern Cayuga and Tompkins counties.
- WHEN: From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages. The highest snow amounts will likely be over the higher elevations.