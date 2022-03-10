Winter Storm Watch issued from Friday night until early Sunday as our next winter storm moves in

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10TH: 20°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:09 PM

What a foggy start to the day. This is freezing fog which means we have the reduced visibility from fog but also the potential for slippery and icy conditions on roadways. Be cautious on your morning commute. The fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Aside from the fog, we have quiet weather. We are starting off clear sky cover wise but clouds are on the increase today with some filtered sunshine. Temperatures also rise into the mid 40s today. Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible and lows in the 20s. Clouds continue to hold for Friday with moisture moving in during the day which brings the chance for some stray showers. The clouds and moisture is ahead of our next winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for all of the Twin Tiers from Friday night until early Sunday. This is as our next storm moves in. Overnight Friday, we see rain move in but this is associated with a cold front, so temperatures drop behind the front and we see a gradual transition to snow. Snow holds from the overnight hours of Friday until Saturday afternoon. As of right now, it is looking like at least 5 inches of snow across the Twin Tiers with the heaviest of snow falling late overnight Friday and Saturday morning. It is also going to be windy as gusts could reach upwards of 40-45mph. Blowing snow is a concern and reduced visibility can occur rapidly with blowing snow.

Behind the winter storm, we still see breezy winds out of the northwest. This sets us up for lake-effect snow showers Saturday night and into parts of Sunday. It will also be a colder weekend with highs in the 30s. A warming trend starts for the workweek as highs reach back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds hold on Monday but we stay dry. Shower chances return Tuesday but we dry out again for Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS DURING THE DAY. RAIN/SNOW OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

MONDAY: TURNING CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

