Winter Storm Watch issued from Thursday evening into Friday evening for parts of the Twin Tiers
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…
- WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 6-7 inches or more in 12 hours possible.
- WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN: From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.