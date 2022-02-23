Winter Storm Watch issued from Thursday evening into Friday evening for parts of the Twin Tiers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - Police have identified four teenage suspects after a third pellet gun assault in two days in Ithaca.

The Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is investigating a report of four individuals firing multiple rounds of airsoft pellets at an Ithaca College student. According to the College, the student was hit twice in the S Lot west of Emerson Hall around 10:30 p.m. on February 21. The report from Ithaca College said the student was uninjured.