Winter Storm Watch issued from Thursday evening into Friday evening for parts of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

  • WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 6-7 inches or more in 12 hours possible.
  • WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties.
  • WHEN: From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.
  • IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

