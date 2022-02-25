Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 18°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Active weather continues this morning as our winter storm moves through. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all of the Twin Tiers through this afternoon. The precipitation becomes more scattered this morning and we see isolated mixed showers this afternoon. Stray lake-effect snow showers possible into tonight as we see a northwest wind. Additional accumulation will be light. Highs today rise into the mid to upper 30s while we drop into the teens overnight. Clouds hold overnight but we start to dry out. Saturday is mainly dry with broken cloud cover.

For the weekend, our attention turns to Sunday. An area of high pressure moves in overnight Saturday into early Sunday and allows for clearing. This is short-lived as a cold front moves in from the North and brings snow showers. The possibility is there for some snow squalls on Sunday, especially late afternoon and early evening. Snow squalls can cause quick bursts of snow and a rapid reduction in visibility. This is something to keep in mind if you have plans to go out on Sunday.

It is a cold start to the workweek as we have that cold front moving through on Sunday. We stay dry on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak area of low pressure moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the chance for showers. Temperatures also rebound into the 30s and low 40s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Drier weather returns Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions.

Have an amazing day!

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. EARLY LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 8

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 13

