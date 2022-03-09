Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a majority of the Twin Tiers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9TH: 22°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Active weather returns today as our next weather maker enters the region. First we are seeing the clouds early this morning, then snow moves in at about 6:00-7:00am. We continue to see snow through this morning as temperatures remain below freezing. As we head into this afternoon, temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s. This results in a rain/snow mix, especially for valley locations. There is a lot going against this system. Temperatures above freezing this afternoon put a dent in potential snowfall accumulation, especially in valley locations. Lower snowfall totals in the valleys which is about a trace to 2 inches while higher elevations could see upwards of 3 to 4 inches. Accumulations will be highest on unpaved surfaces like grass. Our system exits this evening. Due to the wintry weather, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a majority of the Twin Tiers from this morning until this evening. Slippery road conditions are possible due to the weather.

Clouds decrease overnight and quieter weather returns. Lows tonight are in the mid 20s. Clouds return for Thursday with some filtered sunshine. It is a cloudy end to the workweek as clouds hold for Friday and stray showers are possible with some moisture moving in. Temperatures also rise into the mid and upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Attention then turns to Saturday as our next weather system moves in. A strengthening area of low pressure moves in. We first see rain but as a strong cold front moves through, temperatures drop and a changeover to snow occurs. Now, there is still some uncertainty with this system but accumulating snow is looking likely on Saturday. It will also be windy on Saturday as that area of low pressure strengthens. Breezy conditions hold for Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Over the weekend, temperatures are in the 30s but we rise to near 50 on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds also with us Monday and Tuesday with a chance for showers early Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. RAIN MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS WITH FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 25

