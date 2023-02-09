The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING…
- WHAT: Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE: Tioga (PA), Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
- WHEN: Until 9 AM EST this morning.
- IMPACTS: Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Air and road surface temperatures will be warming to above freezing shortly after sunrise.