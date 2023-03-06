AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 20°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – A round of accumulating snow arrives Monday evening and for the early overnight for a portion of the Twin Tiers. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Northern Tier until early Tuesday morning. More details below:

TONIGHT:

A system coming in from the west spreads snow across a majority of the Twin Tiers by late evening and for the early overnight. Best chances for accumulating snow in the Northern Tier and southern portions of Steuben County where areas could see 2-4″ by late overnight. Rest of the Twin Tiers seeing trace-2″ into the predawn hours. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry start to the day, but with mostly cloudy conditions. A cold northwest wind in favor of lake-enhancement again by late day. Chance for light showers/flurries returns, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Winds increasing with gusts near 30 mph by late day and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold northwest wind in favor of lake-enhancement through midweek, but coming along with limited moisture. Best chances for showers again into the Finger Lakes and farther north. Highs Wednesday and Thursday into the low to mid 30s. Keeping an eye on Friday/Saturday’s system. Potential for a rain to snow mix turning to accumulating snowfall. Models not agreeing at this early vantage point on placement of this system, so something to watch over the next couple of days. Chance for showers continues into next week

MONDAY NIGHT: SNOW RETURNS, CLOUDY

LOW: 26

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. LATE DAY SHOWERS/FLURRIES POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter