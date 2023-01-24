The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY…

WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches before mixing with and changing to rain. Winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.

WHERE: In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

WHEN: From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow may affect the morning commute in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas. Snow may start with a heavy burst in the Twin Tiers during the mid to late morning hours.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…