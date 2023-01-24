The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY…
- WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches before mixing with and changing to rain. Winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.
- WHERE: In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN: From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow may affect the morning commute in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas. Snow may start with a heavy burst in the Twin Tiers during the mid to late morning hours.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
- WHAT: Heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday evening.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility
will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and
evening.