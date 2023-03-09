AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9TH: 21°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry, but mostly cloudy Thursday night into Friday. Next round of snow arrives mid Friday and continues into the start of the weekend. Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect until Saturday morning. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, but staying dry through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect around noon on Friday and continues until Saturday morning. Snow moves into Tioga County (Pa.) from the southwest around noon, then spreads northeast across the rest of the Twin Tiers shortly after. Snow will be light at first, then moderate snow the case for the evening and overnight. General snow accumulations by Saturday morning will be 3-6″ inches”. Localized higher amounts possible into portions of Steuben County. The snow totals get lower farther north and east. Untreated surfaces likely to be slick for the evening, overnight and morning commutes. Highs into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers linger Saturday, but tapering to flurries by late day and for the overnight. Highs in the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A dry start to Sunday before our next weather system moves in. Late-day Sunday, mixed showers move in and snow showers take us into Monday and Tuesday. Accumulating snow looks likely again during this time frame with light amounts expected. Colder than average for midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS. CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE-DAY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

