AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday morning until the afternoon. Wintry mix of freezing rain and light snow will cause a slick commute on untreated surfaces. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds continue through the evening and overnight. Stray light showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Wintry mix moves in during the predawn hours and continues through the morning commute. Temperatures at the surface near freezing, but temperatures aloft above freezing creating conditions favorable for freezing rain with snow also possible. Winter Weather Advisory issued as a glazing of ice is likely, especially on untreated surfaces. Precipitation turning to a cold rain through late morning, turning scattered for the afternoon. Mainly cloudy afternoon and highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Seeing a break in the rainfall for the evening, but another round of cold rain showers possible for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wrap around moisture brings rain to snow showers Friday with dropping temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 30s early in the day, then lows below freezing. Snow accumulations staying light. Mainly trace amounts through Friday, but a quick 1″ or more possible in the hilltops. Stray lake-effect possible for the start of the weekend. Cloudy and windy Saturday. Another storm system arrives by late day Sunday and continues into Monday. At this early vantage point, looking like we will see accumulating snow through the overnight. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to this event.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS CONTINUE. STRAY WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN & SNOW RETURNS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter