AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30TH: 28°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:31 PM

Cold weather welcomed our day but we do rise into the mid 40s this afternoon. Active weather returns today as mixed showers move in late morning and into this afternoon. These showers will be light but slippery conditions are possible. Due to these conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from this morning until 2:00pm for a majority of the Twin Tiers. Drier conditions move in this evening and for most of the overnight. Clouds hold tonight and lows are in the upper 30s. Rain showers move in Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. These showers continue throughout the day on Thursday and there is the potential for thunderstorms with some strong to severe storms being possible. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Thursday is also going to be the warmest day of the week as highs reach the upper 60s.

After that cold front pushes through, we are back in the 40s on Friday. We also continue to see rain and snow showers on Friday but they will be rather light. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. We are near 50 for our highs and sunshine returns Saturday. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds hold for Monday but we stay dry. Slight chance for showers on Tuesday with clouds also holding. We near 60 on Tuesday as well.

Have an awesome day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. MIXED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

