AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16TH: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday from 5 am to 10 am. Wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain causing a slick commute on untreated surfaces. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure moves out and moisture moves in from the west. Mostly clear for the evening, then building clouds through midnight. Showers return into the predawn hours. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Showers move in during the predawn hours and continue through the morning commute. Temperatures at the surface below freezing, but temperatures aloft above freezing creating conditions favorable for freezing rain and sleet. Winter Weather Advisory issued as a glazing of ice is possible on untreated surfaces. Rain shower coverage turning isolated for the afternoon, then scattered rain showers again for the evening and early overnight. Mainly cloudy afternoon and highs near 40 degrees. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Winds in favor of lake-enhancement Wednesday. Best chances for rain and snow showers staying in western and Central New York. Clouds continue, otherwise. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 30s. Another round of a wintry mix to rain likely for Thursday as low pressure impacts the region. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Wrap around moisture brings rain to snow showers Friday with dropping temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, then lows below freezing. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a mainly dry start to the weekend before our next storm system arrives Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 16

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS. MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

