AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3RD: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3RD: 20°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect until mid Saturday. Snow turning to a wintry mix for the evening and overnight. Showers linger for the start of the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Precipitation moves in late Friday afternoon and early evening. A cold rain to start, but quickly turning over to a wet snow. Upper-level warmth allowing for snow to mix with and turn to sleet by late evening and for the overnight. Lows near freezing. General snow accumulations look to be 1-4″ inches” across the area with a light glazing of ice possible. Isolated higher amounts in northern portions of the Southern Tier. Winds increasing overnight with gusts near 40 mph. Temperatures holding close to freezing overnight. Biggest impact from this system will be travel Friday evening into Saturday morning.

TOMORROW:

Lingering mixed showers continues Saturday, but staying light. Mainly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 25 mph possible. Mainly cloudy with flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Light passing shower possible Sunday. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows into the 20s. Mainly dry start to the new workweek, but our next system moves in Monday night into Tuesday. Lake-effect setup takes us into the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO WINTRY MIX LIKELY & WINDY

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING MIXED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES. BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter