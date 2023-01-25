AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Wednesday evening for the Twin Tiers. Chance for stray lake-effect showers take us into the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Warmer air works into the region through the overnight. We hit our low early in the evening, then warm into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees through the overnight. Change in temperatures allowing for a change of precipitation. Scattered showers of a wintry mix to a cold rain through the evening and early overnight. Potential for ice, so still need to be careful when on the roads. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle around after midnight.

TOMORROW:

Winds turn in favor of lake-enhancement starting Thursday morning. Chance for lake-effect showers to flurries for the day. Overall snowfall staying light. Otherwise, temperatures dropping following the change in winds. Starting the day in the mid to upper 30s, then dropping into the low to mid 30s for the afternoon. Wind gusts over 30 mph at times putting wind chill values in the 20s and teens at times. Overnight lows in to the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray lake-effect possible Friday. Staying windy but seasonable with highs in the mid 30s. Weak system moves in Friday night, bringing light snow showers. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Showers may linger Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Showers return Sunday. At this vantage point, precipitation type looks to be mainly rain, but there is potential for a wintry mix. Highs near 40 degrees. Chance for snow showers overnight, which may linger into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. LINGERING PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE/FLURRIES

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO WINTRY MIX, THEN RAIN SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

