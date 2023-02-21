AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 18°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday. Snow arrives, turning to a mix of sleet and freezing rain by late day. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure providing a quiet overnight. Partly to mostly clear early on, then clouds build back in during the predawn hours. Winds subside through late. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Another storm system impacting the region midweek. Warm front extending into the region Wednesday colliding with cold air, which creates conditions favorable for another round of mixed precipitation. Snow spreads across the area by late morning and early afternoon, quickly turning to sleet and freezing rain by late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures continue to warm overnight, turning the wintry mix to a cold rain by midnight. This system is a temperature dependent system when it comes to precipitation types and how much we will see. Difference in temperatures, even by 2 or 3 degrees, could mean a difference in precipitation types. At this vantage point, we are looking at light snowfall of around 2″ or less. The sleet and freezing rain will be a concern, creating a slushy mess for areas seeing sleet and a glazing of ice for those who experience more freezing rain. Freezing rain will be more favorable for higher elevations, while lower elevations are more likely to see sleet. Regardless, expecting travel hazards through the evening and early overnight. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 30s. We will hit our low near freezing during the late evening, then slowly warm for the overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lingering showers turning to spotty rainfall by Thursday morning as the warm front continues to lift. Dry slot moves in early, but stubborn clouds stick with us. Highs near 50 degrees. Weak wave brings spotty rainfall again for the evening. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s. Cold air filters in from the northwest Friday following a cold front, bringing lake-effect snow showers. Windy with gusts nearing 40 mph. Colder than average with highs only into the 20s. Staying unsettled for the weekend with a chance for light showers. Next system to keep an eye on arrives late Monday. Staying mild for highs early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW & WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT & WINDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter