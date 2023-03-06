The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY…
- WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. The highest snow amounts will be across the higher terrain from southwest Bradford to Luzerne Counties.
- WHERE: Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.
- WHEN: From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour late this evening into early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY…
- WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations averaging between 2 and 4 inches in the valleys and to the south of Interstate 80, with locally as much as 6 inches across the higher terrain between Interstate 80 and Route 6 in the Northern Tier counties of Pennsylvania.
- WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN; From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The snow will initially be wet with accumulations prior to dusk being highly elevation dependent since temperatures at the onset of snow will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees.