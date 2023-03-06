The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY…

WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. The highest snow amounts will be across the higher terrain from southwest Bradford to Luzerne Counties.

WHERE: Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

WHEN: From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour late this evening into early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY…