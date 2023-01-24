AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another round of accumulating snow for midweek. Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds with us to start our day and we see some stray snow showers throughout the day. Overall, it will be a quiet weather day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry and quiet. We stay mostly cloudy for the overnight hours.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is more active. We have multiple winter weather alerts in place for Wednesday from the morning into the evening and overnight. This is as our next weather system moves in. Steady snow enters the area in the morning hours and takes us into part of our afternoon. As temperatures increase for the afternoon, we see a transition over to a wintry mix and rain which continues into Wednesday night. Accumulation from the snow looks to be about 2-5″ across the area but localized higher amounts are possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow showers linger into Thursday behind our system but little accumulation is expected from these snow showers. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures reach above average over the weekend and we see our next system by Sunday into Monday which brings rain and snow showers.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: SNOW TO MIX. BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

