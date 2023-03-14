AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 14TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 14TH: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure riding up the coast brings accumulating snowfall and strong winds into midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the overnight. Wrap around moisture from low pressure impacting the region into Wednesday morning. Additional snowfall for the Southern Tier of a trace to 4″, highest amounts into the hilltops closer to the Finger Lakes. Trace amounts of snow for the Northern Tier. Winds stay strong with gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

System pulls east Wednesday morning. Lingering lake-effect light showers or flurries into the Southern Tier before high pressure takes hold. Staying windy and colder than average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Winds subside. Lows near 20 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Increasing clouds and a breezy southwest wind Thursday. Most of the day staying dry, but a late day and overnight stray rain shower possible. Highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Occasional rain returns Friday and highs near 50 degrees. Stray lake-effect around for the weekend before high pressure brings dry conditions early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 24

