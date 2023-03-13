AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure riding up the coast brings accumulating snowfall and strong winds into midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for all of the area. Rain and snow mix for the evening, turning to snow showers for the overnight. Trace to 2″ of snow by the morning, heaviest snow will fall in warning areas. Lows near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Track of the system off the coast shifts slightly west Tuesday morning, allowing for snow to spread across the area. Snow continues for the day, especially for areas under a Winter Storm Warning. Winds increase with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Strong winds pose another threat for areas of blowing/drifting snow along with low visibility. Highs near freezing, but wind chills in the 20s and teens at times. Intensity of the snow will taper for the Northern Tier overnight, but stay moderate to light for the Southern Tier. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

System pulls east Wednesday morning. Wrap around moisture brings lingering lake-effect to the Southern Tier before high pressure takes hold. Staying windy and colder than average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows near 20 degrees. Thursday is our best chances at dry conditions and quiet weather. Highs into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain returns Friday and highs near 50 degrees. Stray lake-effect around for the weekend before high pressure brings dry conditions early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES MAY LINGER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter