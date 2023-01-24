AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Eyes turn towards our next storm system arriving Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts in effect for the Twin Tiers. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy freezing drizzle to flurries around for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

The next system to keep an eye on is an area of low pressure moving into the region on Wednesday. We’ll see snow spread across the area Wednesday morning, then steady snow continues for the afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour possible. Strong wind will drop visibility at times with gusts over 35 mph possible. Warmer air filters in by late day into the evening, allowing for snow to mix with pockets of sleet and freezing rain before turning to a cold rain. Scattered showers around for the evening, then spotty cold rain showers around for the overnight. At this vantage point, it’s looking like 2-5″ of snowfall for the area, but isolated higher amounts of 6″ or more possible for portions of the Northern Tier. Glazing of ice with the wintry mix also possible. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid 30s. Staying into the low to mid 30s through the overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered rain to snow showers Thursday with wrap-around moisture. Additional 1″ of snowfall possible into the Finger Lakes. Highs into the low to mid 30s and windy. Overnight lows nearing 20 degrees. Most of Friday staying dry, but stray lake-effect possible overnight into Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday near average for this time of the year. Chance for a wintry mix returns Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. LINGERING PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE/FLURRIES

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO WINTRY MIX, THEN RAIN SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

