AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18TH: 35°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Rain and snow mix spreading across the Twin Tiers late Monday afternoon. Temperatures quick to drop close to freezing, so most locations will be seeing all snow by sunset. Snow continues overnight, steady and heavy at times into the predawn hours Tuesday. Overnight surface temperatures stay close to freezing, but temperatures at upper-levels begin to warm as the sun begins to come up Tuesday morning. This may allow for a wintry mix to occur, which will mean a glazing of ice on top of accumulating snow. Total snow accumulations into Tuesday morning can be seen in the map below. Higher elevations will see the highest amounts versus lower elevations. Regardless, it will be a messy commute Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Wrap around moisture will allow for lingering snow to rain showers Tuesday. Additional showers staying light. Winds out of the west/southwest with gusts over 30 mph for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 40s, which is trending colder than average for this time of the year. Decreasing clouds into the overnight and for Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Tuesday night’s lows into the low to mid 30s.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday and staying dry. Highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows into the 30s. Next weak disturbance moves through Thursday, which will bring increasing clouds and a chance for rain showers. Windy and highs near 60 degrees. Dry end to the workweek. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. The weekend is looking to stay mainly dry at this early vantage point, but isolated showers possible. Otherwise, warming up this weekend and for early next week.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

