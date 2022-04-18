The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy wet snow could cause scattered power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches an hour at times.

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.

WHERE…Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties.

WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy wet snow could cause scattered power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 2 inches an hour at times.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy wet snow could cause scattered power outages.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT TUESDAY…