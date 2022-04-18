The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
- WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy wet snow could cause scattered power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches an hour at times.
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.
- WHERE…Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy wet snow could cause scattered power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 2 inches an hour at times.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
- WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy wet snow could cause scattered power outages.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. The valleys will get the least while the ridge tops will get the most snow.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.