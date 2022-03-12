Winter Weather alerts remain in effect for the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12TH: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

*Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*

Frontal boundary pushing through the Twin Tiers Friday night into early Saturday morning. Wave of low pressure riding up the coast with both systems pushing moisture into the region. Steady snowfall into the early morning hours Saturday. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour possible through sunrise. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to start the day.

System then pulls east with a secondary cold front moving in from the west through mid to late Saturday morning. Steady snow pushing east, but a strong northwest wind will be left in the wake. This will allow for occasional lake-effect snow showers to continue through the afternoon and for the overnight. This will also allow for dropping temperatures through late day. Temperatures falling through the 20s through the afternoon. Feels like temperatures for the afternoon into the single digits at times. Overnight lows near 10 degrees, but feeling closer to zero and below through late.

As for snowfall totals from Friday night through Saturday night, the Twin Tiers is looking at an average of 5-9″ of snow accumulation. Isolated higher amounts will be possible, though. Accumulating snow is one concern, but blowing and drifting snow will be another concern through the overnight as strong winds continue. Untreated surfaces likely to be slick and expect travel hazards and delays.

Staying windy and cold Sunday with highs again near freezing. Dry morning with a break in cloud cover. A weak disturbance moves in late day, which brings the chance for light showers and flurries continues by the afternoon into the early overnight. Lows back into the low to mid 20s. Warmer into next week with highs nearing 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Chance for light showers returns Tuesday. Back into the 50s to near 60 degrees for highs through the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS/FLURRIES & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

