AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24TH: 25°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Next round of showers moves in for the start of the weekend. Sunshine in the near future, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Building clouds ahead of our next weather-maker for the evening into the overnight. Staying dry through midnight, but a wintry mix to rain chance returns into the predawn hours. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes for the start of the weekend. Precipitation moves in by the predawn hours Saturday. Potential for a wintry mix to take place for the onset of precipitation as temperatures at the surface will be near freezing, but temperatures above the surface will be above freezing. If a wintry mix takes place, there is a brief window through sunrise where a glazing of ice is possible. As the sun comes up, precipitation turns to mainly rain with a few downpours possible. Heaviest rain falls in the morning, then scattered to isolated showers possible through the afternoon. Cloudy and windy with gusts over 30 mph possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Stray showers and isolated rumble of thunder possible for the evening, then tapering for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Drying out for Sunday with decreasing clouds. Still windy, but dry with sun for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns early next week, but it won’t be a washout. Highs near average for this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX/RAIN ARRIVES LATE

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT & DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 26

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

