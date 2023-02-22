AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 38°

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Wednesday evening. Next concern turns towards strong winds and colder temperatures starting Thursday night into Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty wintry mix continues for the early evening. Freezing rain will be more favorable for higher elevations, while lower elevations are more likely to see sleet. Regardless, expecting travel hazards through the evening and early overnight. Warmer air working into the area overnight allowing temperatures to warm near 40 degrees after midnight. Another wave of moisture moves in bringing cold rain showers around midnight and shortly after. Lingering spotty light rain showers into sunrise Thursday.

TOMORROW:

Dry slot moves in early, but stubborn clouds stick with us. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Weak wave brings spotty rainfall again for the early evening. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s. Winds increasing out of the west with gusts over 30 mph possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Winds turning to out of the northwest Friday with gusts nearing 40 mph possible. Northwest wind bringing lake-effect snow showers, best chances for our northern counties. Otherwise, northwest winds also ushering colder than average temperatures into the area with highs in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Friday night’s lows to near 10 degrees. Winds drop our wind chill values into the teens during the day, then single digits overnight. Staying unsettled for the weekend with a chance for light showers. Next system to keep an eye on arrives late Monday. Staying mild for highs early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: WINTRY MIX TO COLD RAIN SHOWERS

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT EARLY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

