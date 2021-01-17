Getting Geeky With Grant – Cold Weather Safety Tips

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – As we enter mid-January and temperatures begin to turn colder, it is important for us to go over some cold weather safety tips. The first is home heating. Heaters require space. Remove any curtains, fabric, or furniture near any heaters as this can create for a dangerous recipe for a fire to break out. Never use an oven to heat a home, these are not made for heating and can also cause damage to both yourself and your home. Even though it may be enticing to leave a heater on, turn off all space heaters when you leave a room. These are a huge cause in fires and this time of year electrical fires are very common due to space heaters that are not monitored. Finally, never leave a fire unattended. Always stay near the fireplace if you have wood burning.

Another important aspect is attire. When out in the cold it is imperative to dress in layers. Moving about you may get warm and have to regulate your body temperature with adjusting the layers of clothing you are wearing. When shoveling, take your time! It is tempting to want to knock it out and shovel it all at once but this can lead to serious health risks, especially if the snow is wet and heavy or if there is feet of snow accumulated on the ground already. Take breaks and come inside to escape the elements and rest up before finishing the job.

The most dangerous aspect of the cold weather is when travelling. Stay off the roads as best you can during severe weather during the winter months. If you must travel, go as slow as possible and leave space between you and the car ahead of you. Do not pass snow plows and it is imperative not to follow too close behind the plows as well to allow them to do their jobs and make our roads safe. And remember: Ramps, bridges, and overpasses freeze before roadways! Use caution!