Getting Geeky With Grant: The difference between Winter Storm Watches and Warnings

During the wintertime in the Northeast, the National Weather Service issues numerous watches, warnings, and advisories to keep the public informed of incoming severe winter weather. But there is often much confusion that surrounds these statements packed full of information that meteorologists use frequently on air. Let’s break them down.

About 48 hours before a possible winter weather event the National Weather Service will survey the forecasts and models and at times will issue a Winter Storm Watch. This indicates that there exists a probability of a significant winter weather event occurring. The timing, location, and duration of the event are still up in the air but significant snow and/or ice accumulation are possible. This is the time where you make a plan of action on how to cope with the incoming severe weather.

If the likelihood of this severe winter weather event becomes more probable, the Winter Storm Watch will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. This is when you must put your plan in place into action to keep you as safe as possible. Winter Storm Warnings usually indicate at least six inches or more of snow and can pose a threat to life and property. This is when travel is extremely discouraged or next to impossible during the most extreme cases.

If a storm is impacting the region but snowfall and ice accumulation amounts are minimal, usually under 4 inches of snow, then a Winter Weather Advisory will be issued. Travel is still discouraged during these time, but not impossible. Caution must still be exercised in order to stay safe, but conditions are not as life threatening as during a Winter Storm Warning.