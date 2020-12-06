Getting Geeky With Grant: The different types of winter precipitation explained

In the Northeast, winter storms bring a variety of precipitation throughout the winter months. Some storms may bring us a layer of fresh snow fall, and others may bring dangerous ice that coats every surface leading to dangerous conditions. But how do we get these different types? Well it all comes down to one thing: temperature. It gets confusing as the surface temperature is not what directly impacts what type of precipitation we get. It equally has to do with upper air temperatures as well.

First let’s begin with the most common form of precipitation: rain. Way up in the atmosphere, precipitation is falling from the clouds as ice crystals. It is cold enough to support these ice crystals falling even during warm months. As these ice crystals fall, they melt, having come in contact with warmer air closer to the surface. The now droplets remain as liquid all the way to the surface, falling as rain.

Next as colder air moves into a region at the ground level, it can create a much more dangerous impact with just a variation of a couple degrees. If the surface or even just slightly above the surface drops below the freezing mark, or 32 degrees, the falling rain turns to ice and is dubbed “freezing rain”. The droplets fall from the clouds in a deeper pool of warm air and freezes on contact or just above the surface.

Now as that warm pool of air in the upper levels of the atmosphere between the ground and the clouds shrinks, it allows for sleet to form. Sleet is when the ice crystals falling from the clouds melt but then refreeze rather quickly before continuing their trek to the ground. This creates ice pellets that are round which resembles hail, but is called “sleet”.

Now the stuff most of us wait for during the winter months is snow. Snow is beautiful and fluffy flakes that create gorgeous scenery in the wintertime. In order to get snow the whole column of air from the cloud to the ground needs to remain at or below the freezing mark. This means that no melting of the ice crystals occurs during their descent. They stick together and create unique snowflakes. If it is snowing hard enough, even if the surface is slightly above freezing, the snowflakes are still able to reach the surface before melting thanks to their velocity.