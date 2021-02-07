Getting Geeky With Grant – Why bridges freeze before roadways

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Meteorologists often warn to be careful on bridges and overpasses when there is a winter storm impacting the area, but have you ever wondered why? They freeze much faster than typical roadways and can create icy and slick spots that often surprise drivers. Let’s explore the process.

First we begin with a uniform road and bridge temperature of 38 degrees. As colder air moves in, both surfaces begin to lose heat and cool down. Roads are only surrounded by air above them and below them is the ground. This ground acts as insulation to an extent which prohibits the roads from losing heat at a rapid rate. This slows down the process and takes a while for the roads to reach the air temperature. After a few hours the roads may be sitting at 35 degrees, down from the initial 38 degrees. While the air temperature can be below freezing at this point.

Now on the other hand bridges and overpasses are surrounded entirely by the colder air that moved in. The cold air sits above and below them. They do not have any ground acting as insultation. This allows for the temperatures of the bridge to cool off at a much more rapid rate than the roadways. The ability for the air to surround the bridge speeds up the process of cooling off and can reach the temperature of the air much quicker. After the same timeframe, the bridge could be 31 degrees, which is 4 degrees colder than the roadways.

This puts the bridge surface temperatures below freezing before the road surface temperatures. This can create very dangerous conditions. Motorists often find themselves in trouble when they forget about this and continue at the same speed over icy bridges that they were travelling on roadways.