Getting Geeky With Grant – Winter Driving Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter in the Twin Tiers can bring numerous threats to pubic safety and one of them is snow and ice covered roads. This can happen very suddenly and create issues and hazardous road conditions. We experience anywhere from ice storms, to snow storms, to lake effect snow squalls that create these conditions and can rapidly deteriorate road conditions. Road temperatures during the winter are often at or below freezing which allows for every snowflake to stick if it comes down fast enough.

While the best option is to stay at home and off the roadways, sometimes it is impossible to do so. There are some things you can do before driving in the snow to help stay as prepared as possible. The first thing is to check your tires! Going into the winter make sure you have adequate tread on your tires or even change them out to snow tires. These provide extra traction during slick moments. Another tire related aspect would be to make sure your tire pressure is where it should be, this should be checked daily.

Another important winter driving safety tip is removing snow from your car in its entirety! Keep all windows and mirrors snow and ice free so you are able to see around your vehicle. Another thing that people forget is clearing off the roof of your car. It is a hazard to other vehicles on the road with snow and ice blowing off of our own vehicle. Also, it adds more snow to already covered roadways and needs to be removed before your car or truck is in motion.

While driving avoid accelerating and braking too hard. Drive slow and give yourself extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you. If you start to skid, slowly lift off the accelerator and turn into the direction of the skid to regain control.

For more information on what to do to keep your car and yourself safe during the winter time check out the article below to hear from a local mechanic on this topic.