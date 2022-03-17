ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kelsey Weed has wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember. She was inspired by her educators as a child, which sparked her love of learning and working with kids.

Weed taught third grade for eight years and is now back teaching first graders, a grade she worked with for two years. Weed told 18 News the best part is that she’s now teaching in person.

“I’m so happy just to be back and have faces and real bodies in front of me again,” she said. “And having first graders, this is the first year that they’ve been able to take off a mask and sit next to somebody else. They’re getting to experience school for the first time [and] that’s kind of a special thing about this year.”

Weed said her favorite part of being an educator is teaching her students how to read.

“That’s a really big part of first grade,” Weed said. “Some kids are still learning letter sounds, some kids are reading beginning chapter books. I’ve really part of my mantra is just that success looks different for everybody.”

Weed, however, teaches more than just reading. There’s one lesson in particular she considers the most important — teaching confidence.

“When they leave my room, my hope just is that they know that there’s at least one person in their life that’s behind them, cheering them on encouraging them,” Weed said. “That success isn’t just academically, my hope is that they leave with a higher self worth of themselves with more self confidence in their abilities.”