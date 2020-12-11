Golden Apple Award – Jessica Smith – Watkins Glen Elementary School

This month’s Golden Apple Award winner is Jessica Smith from the Watkins Glen Elementary School. Jessica is an interpreter for deaf students in the district. She has made herself available to continue to work with the same students from year to year. In addition to her position as an interpreter she also runs a free summer camp for students with disabilities in Campbell. Congratulations to Jessica Smith, this month’s recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

