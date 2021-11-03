Golden Apple Award: Lauren Holloway, Center Street Elementary

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Lauren Holloway has been teaching special education for 10 years, but the 2020-21 school year marks her first year at Center Street Elementary in Horseheads. So far, she loves it.

“It’s definitely rewarding to see where they [her students] start and how much they grow,” Holloway told 18 News.

Just like her preschoolers, Holloway is learning the ropes and taking it all in. She says her students are learning together.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to have these kids,” Holloway said. “They’re so little, and especially during COVID, this is the first time they’ve ever been out of the house,”

Holloway told 18 News she never knew she wanted to be a teacher, she just knew she loved working with children.

“I used to do summer cohesion when I was a teenager,” she said. “Then I worked in a couple of different daycares [and started] tutoring. Working with kids has just always been what I wanted to do for the most part.”

It wasn’t until Holloway landed a job at the Children’s Center that she realized teaching children was her calling.

Holloway admits that teaching, just like every other profession, has its ups and downs, though she ultimately believes it’s worth it in the end.