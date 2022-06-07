ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jessica Shutter shared how her love for teaching began.

“I was the type of kid who’d come home from school and teach my own class, even if there was nobody there,” said Shutter.

Approaching nearly two decades in the classroom, something she takes pride in.

“I’ve been teaching 4th grade for 15 years,” said Shutter. “I love it; I haven’t gotten to a point where I’m like, ‘I need a change in grade or anything, I just, I love the age, I love the kids, connecting with them,’ she added. “Yeah, it’s just a very fulfilling job,” Shutter said.

A fulfilling job that Shutter said she’s known long before it became her reality.

“I’ve known I wanted to be a teacher pretty much my whole life,” said Shutter. “My dad had built me a classroom in my basement and you know, I would just bring home papers and play school, and it was just something that I’ve always wanted to do,” she added.

Her students are quite the group.

“This group of kids are energetic, curious, definitely hard-working, and loving,” said Shutter. “They get along really well, and they wanna please and just great kids; I absolutely love my students,” she added.

Shutter also shared what teaching means to her.

“Fulfilling for sure,” said Shutter. “Unexpected,” she added.