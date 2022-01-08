The Golden Apple: Honoring Amy Caward, Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Living and teaching during a pandemic has been a rollercoaster of a ride for Canisteo Greenwood Elementary School teacher Amy Caward. But despite the challenges, she said she wouldn’t trade her profession for the world.

A teacher in the district for over two decades, Caward has poured her heart and soul into shaping young minds and keeping them safe throughout COVID-19.

“Sometimes when the numbers are high, or we get information that is really scary as an adult, it’s really hard to keep calm and not relay that fear to the kids,” Caward said. “But at the same time, [we] share with them the importance of washing their hands and taking care of themselves and their families.

Caward takes care of her students like they are her family.

“I think my favorite part is getting to know the kids on a personal level and being involved with their families,” she said. “I really pride myself on the connection between home and school and I really think it’s important that we work as a team.”

For Caward, one of the best parts of teaching is watching and helping her students grow.

“It’s really awesome to have the children of children you started with,” Caward told 18 News. “To see these kids that grew up and are now participating citizens in our community and to know that I had a part in that is really meaningful to me.”