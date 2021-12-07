The Golden Apple: Honoring Cathie Hand, Waverly School District

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – What started as a passion, turned into a profession for Cathie Hand.

“I had always wanted to be a teacher,” Hand, who teaches third grade at Waverly School District in New York, said. “I’ve always just had a passion to help anybody that needed it.

To her students, Hand is so much more than a teacher. When she’s not shaping young minds, she’s serving her county. She’s done two tours, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Her latest deployment was in May.

“I personally went to their homes to say goodbye and what great kids they were,” Hand said. “I also do something for any seniors that I had, this was the last year I had fourth graders graduating. So, I went and visited all of them that were graduating and gave them a little gift of what I’ve kept from their time with me.”

Hand also shared pictures and stories with her students of her time overseas.

“It really did put it into perspective to them because they don’t understand that an ocean away is like 7,000 miles, they don’t get the concept,” Hand said.

Hand told 18 News one of her goals is to show students how big the world we live in really is and help her little students reach their dreams, no matter how big they may be.

“There’s a bigger world out there than our little our little town of Waverly,” Hand said.