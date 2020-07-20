Golf in the Twin Tiers: Oppressive Heat

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the temperature outside reaching towards the nineties and with high humidity levels, it’s important to know how to beat the heat on the golf course. Steve and Rich look at some helpful tips.

“Hey Steve, it’s the first part of July. The temperature is already way up there. The humidity even for this time of the day is a little oppressive. What do you suggest to a golfer, as he goes out on the course for the day.”, says Tanner.

Steve Volpicelli, PGA Professional at Soaring Eagle Golf Course responding, “Yea Rich, It’s six fifteen in the morning. The humidity is already picking up here. I mean, this is my golf bag and everything you see here, is in my golf bag everyday because I want to be prepared for anything. But this time of year. The big thing is I always have a water bottle with me. Always make sure I’ve got cold water with me, so I’m keeping hydrated throughout the round. The other thing is sun block.”

“I have two types of sun block, I have a thirty and a fifty. I have lip balm that I keep on my lips, which is very important. And the other thing is I always carry an extra golf glove. Because sweat, it goes through a golf glove. And I also carry rain gloves that I wear if it’s too hot out for slippage. The other thing, I take a towel, I always wet it down. Something cold I can put on my neck or on my face. And then, if it’s really really crazy out. Don’t be afraid to take out an umbrella and put it up over your head.’, says Volpicelli.

Tanner responding, “Just to block the sun!”

“Block the sun from you. So all these things right here are going to help you, you know, you’re no going to get fatigued as much if you’re keeping water in your system. Because when you get out there, fatigue really hurts your golf game. So working with these things. Protecting your body, protecting your insides with taking hydration is a fantastic thing to do.” says, Volpicelli.

Next week, Rich heads to the Mark Twain Golf Course to talk to Superintendent Brian Powell about maintaining a golf course during the dog days of summer.