(WETM)- One of the biggest golf tournaments in the world takes place this week in Augusta Georgia, the Masters.
All eyes will be glued to the TV for golf enthusiasts to watch some of the greatest golfers in the world take on the Augusta National. But, then there are some fortunate fans that will actually be there watching in person, like Steve Volpicelli head professional at PGA Professional Soaring Eagles Golf Course.
(WETM)- One of the biggest golf tournaments in the world takes place this week in Augusta Georgia, the Masters.